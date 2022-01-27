Growth slows again for Robinhood; stock falls after earnings

The question is whether traders will trade as much on their phones now. Conditions may get only tougher for markets as the Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates sharply in an effort to tame inflation.

Since the start of 2022, Robinhood has seen customers making fewer trades and in smaller amounts, Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick said in a conference call following the release of the results. But in the last few days, he said, Robinhood has seen higher levels of trading and engagement.

“It's too soon to say” whether that ends up becoming a sustainable trend, he said. But the company said its revenue may total less than $340 million for the first three months of 2022. That would be down significantly from the $522.2 million it took in during the first quarter of 2021 and more than $100 million below what analysts were forecasting.

Robinhood’s stock has been steadily falling since touching $85 shortly after its initial public offering last summer. It's down 34.6% already in 2022.

“Let's not sugarcoat it, we've been disappointed," Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said about the stock's recent performance in the conference call discussing the quarterly results.

But he said the company is making investments to grow over the long term, and it expects costs to grow more slowly going forward.

“I've never been more optimistic" about the future of Robinhood, Tenev said.