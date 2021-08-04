Growth in US services sector hits record high in July

“Even with the supply chain disruptions and labor shortages the pent-up demand has kept things going gang-busters,” said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM services survey committee.

But he cautioned that the labor and supply-chain problems and rising inflation will likely continue to present challenges for the rest of this year.

The 64.1 reading for the services index was much better than the 60.5 many economists had been expecting.

But Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said details of the report showed that “supply shortages are still worsening and could push price inflation even higher.”

Among the ISM survey respondents, one person in the construction industry said, “Costs have risen dramatically in the last 45 days. Lodging, fuel, travel and supplies are all rising sharply.”

The July gain was led by a big increase in the index for business activity and in employment, which returned to growth after having been in contraction territory in June.

All 17 of the services industries included in the survey reported growth, with the strongest gains coming in arts, entertainment and recreation, wholesale trade and accommodations and food services, one of the categories hardest-hit in the pandemic.