Growth in services sector slowed in August from record pace

Of the 18 service sectors surveyed, 17 reported growth in August, led by accommodations and food services, an industry that was hit hard by the pandemic.

The only industry reporting a decrease in growth in August was arts, entertainment and recreation, a sector that includes amusement parks and movie theaters, an area that could have seen lower demand because of the rise in cases of the delta variant.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist for Oxford Economics, said that the service sector should continue to improve in the second half of this year, reflecting strong pent-up demand.

“We do not see the service-side recovery derailed especially as vaccine rates have risen,” she said.

On Wednesday, the ISM said that its survey of manufacturing industries increased in August to a reading of 59.9. But the survey found that manufacturers were continuing to struggle to meet surging demand while at the same time dealing with numerous supply chain disruptions and a shortage of factory workers.

In a separate report Friday, the Labor Department said that employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, far below expectations and an indication that the spread of the delta variant was causing consumer cutbacks in such activities as shopping and eating out.