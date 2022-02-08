Groups sue over Maui resort lights that disorient seabirds

From 2008 to 2021 at least 15 Hawaiian petrels were attracted to the Grand Wailea's lights, and at least one was found dead, the lawsuit said.

Protecting all wildlife in the community is important to the resort, a spokesperson at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, said in a statement.

“To that end, we partnered with a leading local expert to assist our efforts to ensure native and endangered bird species can seamlessly coexist and flourish in and around Grand Wailea," the statement said. “While we do not comment on pending legal matters, we will respond appropriately to correct any misunderstandings about our record.”

The Grand Wailea modified some lights after the groups sent it a letter last year threatening a lawsuit, the groups said in a news release.

“The Grand Wailea knows that its lights are harming imperiled seabirds on Maui,” said Leinā’ala Ley, an attorney with environmental legal organization Earthjustice, which is representing the groups. “This isn’t rocket science — there are pragmatic, straightforward solutions the resort could — and, by law, should — be pursuing.”

The lawsuit says Grand Wailea light fixtures that are particularly harmful to seabirds include "unshielded spotlights, mercury vapor and metal halide lights, lighting in large pools, and beachfront tree and path lights.”

It notes similar legal action against a Kauai resort resulted in the hotel implementing measures to reduce seabird light attraction and making monthly contributions to fund projects to benefit the seabirds.