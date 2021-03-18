Group of Seven slams Russia annexation of Crimea, 7 years on

The G-7 statement also cited Russia’s role in the ongoing conflict between pro-Moscow separatists and the government in eastern Ukraine.

“We call on the Russian Federation to stop fueling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it backs in eastern Ukraine, as well as by granting Russian citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens,” they said.

The G-7 called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict that implements a series of agreements forged in Belarusian capital Minsk.

Russia was suspended from the Group of Eight, as it then was, in 2014, over its actions in Ukraine.