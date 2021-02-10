Group of foreign climbers ends expedition at K2 in Pakistan

Sherpa was the leader of a group of Nepalese climbers who in January made history by scaling K2, the world’s second highest peak, in the winter season.

On Tuesday, Sherpa took to Facebook to say that due to continued bad weather “our expedition is off and we all are returning from base camp toward Skardu." Skardu is a town in northern Pakistan known as gateway to K2.

Sherpa, along with Pakistani climbers and porters, took part in the rescue mission when Pakistan sent a helicopter to K2 to search for the three missing climbers who lost contact with base camp Saturday. The missing climbers' support team has not received any communications from them.

The search-and-rescue operation has not been able to resume because of bad weather, said Haidri. He said helicopters will fly on Thursday if weather permits.

Located in the Karakorum mountain range, K2 is one of the most dangerous climbs — one never accomplished in winter until last month, when the team of 10 Nepalese managed to scale it.

The 8,611-meter (28,250-foot) high K2 is sometimes referred to as “killer mountain.”