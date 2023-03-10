Grossi set for second term at helm of UN nuclear watchdog

Grossi took charge of the Vienna-based agency in December 2019, months after his predecessor, Yukiya Amano, died in office.

His time in office has come amid mounting tensions between Iran and the West as Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers unraveled. The IAEA has sought to keep up its monitoring of Iran's nuclear activities amid mounting difficulties.

Over the past year, Grossi has repeatedly expressed alarm about the risks of a nuclear disaster following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has seen Moscow's forces occupy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — Europe's biggest.

The IAEA has placed teams of experts at all four of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia.

Grossi has for months pursued a delicate diplomatic drive to get a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” set up around the Zaporizhzhia plant, an aim that so far has proven elusive.