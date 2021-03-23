Grocery store at center of mass shooting has ties to region

The supermarket at the center of a shooting that killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer, is among stores owned by Cincinnati-based Kroger Co.
The suspect was in custody following the most deadly shooting in the United States since the August 2019 mass shooting in Dayton’s historic Oregon District that left nine victims dead and injured 27.
Boulder police Chief Maris Herold announced the death toll Monday night and identified the officer killed as veteran officer Eric Talley, 51.
Kroger said it will refer questions to the Boulder Police Department to protect the integrity of the investigation, but on Monday night issued the following statement:
“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store. … The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation. We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.”