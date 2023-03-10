Grizzlies tried to address Morant's actions before gun video

That means the earliest Morant could return would be March 17 at San Antonio. The Grizzlies entered Thursday's game tied with Sacramento for second in the Western Conference.

“There are definitely steps that are going to have to be met — personally and professionally,” Jenkins said, "as he deals with some stuff personally to get better.”

Morant's absence comes with Memphis on a three-game losing streak. Reserve center Brandon Clarke tore his left Achilles tendon in Friday night's loss at Denver, ending his season. The team also announced Thursday that starting center Steven Adams, who was expected to return to action soon, would be re-evaluated in four weeks due to a knee injury.

But Morant's situation has drawn the most attention because of concerns about the behavior of one of the NBA's most electrifying players.

“Everyone wants to know what this going to be,” Jenkins said of Morant's absence. “It's the hot topic for sure. But he's taking time. The responsibility to get better personally. That's a big factor in this.”

