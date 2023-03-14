Grizzlies stay mum on return of Morant beyond next game

The sixth game of Morant's absence will be Wednesday night at Miami, but Jenkins said the club isn't ready to indicate what will happen after that.

“There are a lot of internal dialogues going on,” Jenkins said before the game. “There are still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and whatever comes next after these two games.”

The Grizzlies are in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with Sacramento, with those teams about three games clear of a tightly packed group trying to stay in the top six and avoid the West play-in tournament.

“We're focused on winning basketball games,” said guard Desmond Bane, who led the Grizzlies with 23 points in Monday's victory over Dallas. “Obviously, Ja's getting help. Whenever he's ready to return to the team, we're going to welcome him with open arms.”

Memphis won its third consecutive game without Morant after losing the first two he missed. The Grizzlies were 20-5 without him last year, when they finished second in the West.

“I think it’s a lot of factors,” Jenkins said of the success without Morant last season. “It’s not about doing more. It’s just about, in your opportunity, play better, just seek the opportunities.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports