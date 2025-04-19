Grizzlies star Ja Morant to play against Mavericks despite injured right ankle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis star Ja Morant was set to play Friday night in the Grizzlies' play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks as he deals with a sprained right ankle.

Morant was listed as questionable earlier Friday as the training staff worked to get him ready to play. His status was officially announced about 30 minutes before the 8:30 p.m. tip.