Grizzlies guard Ja Morant out with knee injury for Game 4

The Grizzlies are 20-5 without the All-Star this season. He scored 47 points in Memphis' 106-101 Game 2 win.

Morant had been listed as doubtful to play after re-injuring his troublesome knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams have debated from the Grizzlies’ 142-112 loss Saturday night that gave Golden State a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Morant limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game after Poole grabbed at the knee on a play the Warriors guard said was simply an effort to strip the ball.

Afterward, Morant posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used five days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.

Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn't available to coach. Associate head coach Mike Brown, named Sacramento Kings coach on Sunday, stepped in for Kerr.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball as he is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of an NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference semifinal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball as he is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of an NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference semifinal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Stephen Lam Credit: Stephen Lam

