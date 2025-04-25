Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exits playoff game vs Thunder with left hip contusion after hard fall

Memphis guard Ja Morant was knocked out of the Grizzlies’ playoff game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a left hip contusion after taking a hard fall under the basket late in the first half
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between Oklahoma City Thunder guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Nation & World
By CLAY BAILIEY – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant was knocked out of the Grizzlies' playoff game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with a left hip contusion after taking a hard fall under the basket late in the first half.

Morant went down hard with just over three minutes remaining in the half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game early in the second half after not joining the team at the start of the third quarter. Luke Kennard took his place in the Memphis lineup.

Memphis was on a fast break after a Thunder turnover. Scotty Pippen was driving to the basket when he dropped the ball off to Morant at the rim. Luguentz Dort, who was stumbling at the time, fell into Morant while he was in the air, sending the Morant crashing to the floor. After shooting the ensuing free throws, Morant went to the locker room with Memphis up 67-40.

Morant was being helped to the locker room but returned — noticeably limping — to shoot the free throws. He missed both, but the ball went out of bounds, allowing Morant to leave the game. He took his jersey off as he was helped off the floor.

The play was reviewed for a flagrant foul, but was ruled a common foul.

Morant had 15 points and five assists when he left the game.

The Thunder lead the best-of-seven first-round playoff series 2-0.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on from the bench in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Coco Jones is fearless on debut album 'Why Not More?'
2
Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after QB-needy teams pass...
3
Pope Francis bestowed a special nickname on AP's Vatican reporter for...
4
A Thai police plane crashes in the sea, killing all 6 on board
5
Kaprizov scores 2 power-play goals to help the Wild beat Vegas 5-2 for...