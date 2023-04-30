Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks fined $25K for not talking to media

But his decision not to talk to the media after some playoff losses, including Game 6, which was the worst playoff loss in franchise history and ended the Grizzlies' season, will cost him $25,000 in league fines.

The NBA said Sunday in a news release that Brooks violated league rules for “media interview access” by not participating in “team postgame media availability” during the playoffs. Brooks bolted from the Memphis locker room after Friday's series loss before reporters were allowed inside.