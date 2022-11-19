Grizzlies All-Star Morant week to week with sprained ankle

Memphis announced Saturday that Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain during Friday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Team officials said in a statement that Morant's return timeline will be week-to-week with updates provided as appropriate.

Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant "tweaked" his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.