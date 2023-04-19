Grizzlies' 2-time All-Star Morant out for Game 2 vs Lakers

The No. 2-seeded Grizzlies announced about an hour before tipoff that the two-time All-Star point guard was inactive. Coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game that Morant had tested his hand and was getting more tests done before a final decision.

Morant hurt his right hand driving to the basket with 5:48 left in Sunday's opening loss to the Lakers, appearing to awkwardly bend his hand as he hit the court. He didn't return after an X-ray was negative, and an MRI on Monday showed the fourth-year guard suffered no ligament damage.