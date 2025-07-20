Grisham's tiebreaking slam in 9th completes Yankees comeback against Braves

Trent Grisham hit a tiebreaking grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9 before a crowd of 42,530, the largest this season at Truist Park
New York Yankees' Trent Grisham (12) hits a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Trent Grisham (12) hits a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Nation & World
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a tiebreaking grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9 on Saturday night before a crowd of 42,530, the largest this season at Truist Park.

Anthony Volpe homered twice and finished with four RBIs for the Yankees, including a tying shot in the eighth. Cody Bellinger went deep in the seventh to help New York stop a three-game slide.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (4-6), who hadn't given up a run in 15 appearances, allowed a leadoff double to Paul Goldschmidt in the ninth. One out later, Aaron Judge was intentionally walked and Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk that loaded the bases.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. lined out to third base, but Grisham drove a 1-1 slider to right-center for a 12-8 lead.

Luke Weaver (2-3) earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Devin Williams gave up a run in the ninth before closing it out.

Ozzie Albies knocked in five runs for Atlanta, including his second three-run homer in two games. He has nine RBIs in the series. Michael Harris II also homered for the Braves.

Volpe’s second home run came off Dylan Lee in the eighth and tied the score at 8.

The Yankees trailed 7-2 after five innings but scored four in the sixth and added another in the seventh on Bellinger’s home run.

Recently acquired Joey Wentz threw four scoreless innings for the Braves in his first start since 2023. He allowed two hits and a walk.

Key moment

With his 17th home run this season, Grisham equaled his career high set in 2022 for San Diego.

Key stat

Albies became the 26th second baseman in major league history to hit 150 home runs.

Up next

Yankees RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 6.66 ERA) faces RHP Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.77) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees' Trent Grisham (12) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe (11) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) hits an RBI-single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
What to know as Texas' search for flood victims stretches into a third...
2
3 people are still missing from deadly July 4 floods in Texas county...
3
Arizona governor tours wildfire destruction along Grand Canyon's North...
4
WNBA All-Stars make statement with warmup shirts over CBA
5
Napheesa Collier's record-breaking performance leads her team to...