Gretchen Walsh sets a world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women's 100-meter butterfly Saturday night, posting a time of 55.18 seconds in a semifinal heat at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Walsh was more than a half-second under world-record pace at the turn and finished strong to eclipse the mark of 55.48 set by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.