'In our hearts': London remembers 72 Grenfell fire victims

The inferno at Grenfell Tower, a public housing building set in Britain's richest borough of Kensington and Chelsea, horrified the nation and prompted soul-searching about failings by officials and businesses that contributed to so many deaths.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night in a kitchen on the fourth floor of the tower and spread rapidly up the outside of the 25-story building like a lit fuse. Flammable cladding panels installed on the tower's exterior walls have been blamed for how the fire raced out of control.

Later Tuesday, community groups will gather in the shadows of the ruined tower to lay flowers and wreaths. Firefighters from across the country will form a guard of honor as local residents join a silent walk starting from the base of the tower.

A public inquiry has been conducting a years-long investigation into the disaster, and a large police investigation is also ongoing. No one has been charged, and police have said there will be be no prosecutions until the public inquiry is completed.

That has frustrated many survivors and bereaved families. The Rev. Graham Tomlin, bishop of Kensington, said many families cannot move on until they find justice.

“They can’t find any sense of acceptance or integration of what’s happened in their lives,” he told Times Radio. “They can’t rebuild their lives until there’s a sense of justice, because people feel that something deeply wrong went on at Grenfell and yet no one has been held responsible for it.”

Last month the British government banned metal composite cladding panels for all new buildings. Officials have also issued new safety regulations requiring similar dangerous cladding to be removed from tower blocks across the country. But it's an expensive job and the work hasn’t been carried out on some apartment buildings because of wrangling over who should pay.

