Greitens brandishes gun in video, says he's 'RINO hunting'

In the video, Greitens identifies himself as a Navy SEAL and says he's going RINO hunting. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” he whispers outside a building before a tactical unit breaks through a door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside.

Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, enters through the smoke and says, "Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn't expire until we save our country."