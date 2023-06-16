X

Gregg Berhalter agrees to return as US national team coach, AP source says

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because an announcement had not been made. An announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation was likely on Friday, the person said.

Earlier in the night, Jesse Marsch's agent, Ron Waxman, tweeted his client will not become the American coach.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

