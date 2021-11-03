Greg Kinnear readies (again) for his Broadway debut

Sorkin's script — which cuts the undergrowth of minor characters and enhances others, particularly the maid Calpurnia and Tom Robinson, the man falsely accused of rape — was the thing that really grabbed Kinnear.

“It just moved me so emotionally. It’s such a beautiful, slight modernization of the material to make it relevant in a way that that is so resounding right now," he said.

“I feel like he humanizes Atticus in a way that needed to happen. And, at the same time, all the texture and the power of the book I don’t feel is lost in any way.”

Kinnear has visited New York to discuss the role with the creative team and while he hasn't yet seen the show, he has walked onto the empty 1,435-seat Shubert Theatre stage. “I did feel a little catching my breath,” he says.

He is scheduled to start rehearsals in December and hasn't yet decided whether or not he'll see Daniels in the role during his four weeks of preparation.

“I’m sure I’ll be amazed if I do go and see it. But there’s part of me that also feels like maybe keeping some distance from it frees up the creativity a little bit by not looking back,” he says.

Kinnear earned an Oscar nod for “As Good As It Gets” and his additional credits include “You’ve Got Mail,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Sabrina” and “Baby Mama.” He also has two Daytime Emmy Awards, both for “Talk Soup.”

He admits his theater experience is limited but he did perform in a 2012 production at the New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theater. He says he trusts the “To Kill a Mockingbird” cast and crew. “I'm just happy to get to join the ride,” he said.

___

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter as KennedyTwits