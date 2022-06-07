Greene retires 20 straight in rain-shortened win for Reds

Greene never permitted another baserunner.

The hard-throwing rookie finished with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. He threw 87 pitches in the first one-hit complete game for the Reds since Luis Castillo pitched one at St. Louis on Sept. 11, 2020.

The last complete-game shutout of fewer than nine innings for a Reds pitcher was by Trevor Bauer in a scheduled seven-inning game on Aug. 19, 2020, at Kansas City.

Bronson Arroyo had the last rain-shortened complete game for Cincinnati on July 1, 2013, against the Giants in a game called after six innings.

Drury hit a solo home run in the first. He had a team-leading five homers in May.

Madison Bumgarner (2-5) threw 30 pitches in the first inning, but the Reds managed just one run and left the bases loaded. The veteran left-hander needed 108 pitches to get through five and had words with plate umpire Dan Merzel on a few occasions.

Despite throwing 53 pitches, Bumgarner allowed only two runs through the first two innings — one on Nick Senzel's RBI single. Bumgarner gave up four runs and eight hits in all.

The Reds added three runs off Taylor Widener in the seventh before the game was called. Albert Almora Jr. had an RBI single after Stephenson's two-run double.

Joey Votto’s double in the first was his 800th career extra-base hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Carson Kelly (left oblique strain) had the day off but is expected to continue his rehab stint at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. ... OF David Peralta left in the fourth with back spasms after making a diving catch. Cooper Hummel replaced him in left field.

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was placed on the injured list with an unspecified ailment. ... 2B Jonathan India will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. ... RHP Vladimir Gutierrez had an MRI and was diagnosed with a UCL strain. He will not throw for two weeks.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Tyler Gilbert makes his fourth appearance and third start of the season Tuesday.

Reds: Rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft makes his fourth major league start. He won two of the first three, including a stretch of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

