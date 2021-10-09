Green leader: 'Long way' to go in talks to form German govt

In recent decades, the Free Democrats have mostly allied with the Union, while the Greens traditionally lean left. A three-way alliance with the Social Democrats has been tried successfully in Germany at the state level, but not yet in a national government.

If the negotiations result in a coalition, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz — the vice chancellor in Merkel's outgoing government — would become Germany's new leader.

The Union is in turmoil after Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, led the two-party bloc to its worst-ever election result in the Sept. 26 vote. Speculation about who will take over the leadership of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, the dominant party, is in full swing after Laschet indicated his willingness to step aside.

Outgoing Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer — Laschet's predecessor as CDU leader — and outgoing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Saturday they won't take up the parliamentary seats they won in the election. That will allow two younger CDU members from their Saarland region, Nadine Schoen and Markus Uhl, to take their place.

Caption German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Social Democratic Party candidate for chancellor, leaves after exploratory talks with the SPD, FDP and Green party in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.