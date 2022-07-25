Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Dillon

Dillon said on social media that a couple of security officials had helped him come down to the field during a rain delay in Saturday's soccer match so that he could do a Lambeau leap to excite the crowd.

“I’m assuming (the officer) missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said.

In a later tweet, Dillon described the incident as "just miscommunication between parties."

“The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

When he was asked about the incident Monday after the Packers’ annual shareholders meeting, team president/CEO Mark Murphy called it “obviously a very unfortunate situation that occurred.”

