Greeks hold peaceful march on deadly uprising anniversary

At least 20 are thought to have been killed, though the precise death toll of the November 1973 events remains unknown.

But the uprising was followed by a putsch within the military regime ruling Greece since 1967, which brought even more hardline officers into power.

Democracy was restored only in July 1974, after the dictatorship collapsed in the face of a Turkish invasion of Cyprus — provoked by the junta's own machinations aiming to unite the island, whose majority is Greek-speaking, with Greece.

Mostly left-wing demonstrators have marched to the U.S. Embassy every year since 1974 because Washington was seen as supportive of Greece's far-right military regime.

In a tweet Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the uprising reinforced the country’s “daily commitment to a secure democracy.”

Caption Hooded youths throw molotov cocktails and stones to riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some 14,000 people marched peacefully through Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon.

