Greek wildfires: Blaze northwest of Athens still raging

The second case involved a 29-year-old foreign woman, whose nationality was not released. She is accused of setting dried leaves alight on the ground near a tree in a square in central Athens. Police in the area extinguished the flames and arrested the woman.

Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries in recent weeks, with fires killing at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. Italy has also seen several fire-related deaths. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires this summer in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.

Greece’s fire department said 370 firefighters with 115 vehicles were fighting the Vilia blaze Tuesday, with air support provided by 20 water-dropping planes and 12 helicopters. The firefighters include 143 from Poland, sent to the country as part of a major deployment of foreign assistance from European and Middle Eastern countries as Greece has struggled to contain massive wildfires over the past two weeks.

The fire service said late Tuesday that the other blaze that broke out on Monday, near Keratea, has been contained, with small active fires within its perimeter and a strong ground force in position to prevent flareups.

Firefighters were also still operating to secure the boundaries of major blazes in a national park on the northern outskirts of Athens and the island of Evia which broke out in early August. Others, including 40 Austrian firefighters, were fighting two major fires in the southern Greek region of the Peloponnese.

Caption An helicopter drops water over a fire in Siderina village helicopter about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Greek authorities have deployed dozens of firefighters, as well as six water-dropping planes and four aircraft to a wildfire that broke out Monday morning in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, near the national park of Sounion. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption Flames burn a forest in Siderina village helicopter about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two new big wildfires fanned by strong winds erupted Monday in hard-hit Greece, triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of Athens — days after blazes consumed large tracts of forest to the capital's north. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption Flames burn a forest in Siderina village helicopter about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two new big wildfires fanned by strong winds erupted Monday in hard-hit Greece, triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of Athens — days after blazes consumed large tracts of forest to the capital's north. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption A volunteer operates during a wildfire in Siderina village helicopter about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two new big wildfires fanned by strong winds erupted Monday in hard-hit Greece, triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of Athens — days after blazes consumed large tracts of forest to the capital's north. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption An helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Siderina village about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two new big wildfires fanned by strong winds erupted Monday in hard-hit Greece, triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of Athens — days after blazes consumed large tracts of forest to the capital's north. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption A fire burns a forest near a house in Siderina village helicopter about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Greek authorities have deployed dozens of firefighters, as well as six water-dropping planes and four aircraft to a wildfire that broke out Monday morning in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, near the national park of Sounion. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption Firefighters operate during a wildfire in Siderina village about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two new big wildfires fanned by strong winds erupted Monday in hard-hit Greece, triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of Athens — days after blazes consumed large tracts of forest to the capital's north. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption Firefighters operate during a wildfire in Siderina village about 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Two new big wildfires fanned by strong winds erupted Monday in hard-hit Greece, triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of Athens — days after blazes consumed large tracts of forest to the capital's north. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis