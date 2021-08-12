Greek wildfires a major ecological catastrophe, PM says

“We are in the middle of August and it’s clear we will have difficult days ahead of us” until the main season during which fires break out is over.
The largest fire broke out on Greece’s second-largest island of Evia on Aug. 3 and was still smoldering on Thursday, after having destroyed most of the island’s north.
More than 50,900 hectares were damaged in northern Evia, according to mapping from the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Entire mountains of pine forest have been reduced to bare, blackened stumps, while olive and fig tree plantations and vineyards were also destroyed.
A burnt house at a forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Credit: Michael Varaklas
An helicopter drops water over a fire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
Helicopters operate during a wildfire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
An helicopter drops water over a fire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
A burnt forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Credit: Michael Varaklas
A burnt forest in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
An helicopter drops water over a fire in Galatsonas village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis
An helicopter drops water over a fire in Galatsonas village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis
An aircraft drops water over a fire in Galatsonas village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis
A burnt house after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
A burnt house after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
A cross is seen atop of a Greek Orthodox chapel at a burnt forest after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
A burnt mountain over a beach in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 148 kilometers (92 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. As Greece's massive wildfires appeared to largely recede Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Credit: Michael Varaklas
A Greek Orthodox chapel is seen at a burnt forest after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Credit: Petros Karadjias
