X
Dark Mode Toggle

Greek skier Ginnis takes silver, Kristoffersen wins slalom

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 29 minutes ago
Greek racer AJ Ginnis has finished runner-up to gold medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in the men’s slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships to earn his country its first medal at a worlds in any Olympic sport on snow or ice

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Greek racer AJ Ginnis finished runner-up to gold medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in the men’s slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships Sunday to earn his country its first medal at a worlds in any Olympic sport on snow or ice.

Ginnis was second after the opening run and held on to his position as he finished 0.20 behind Kristoffersen. The Norwegian posted the fastest-second run time as he improved from 16th position.

It's Kristoffersen's second world title after winning gold in the GS four years ago.

Alex Vinatzer of Italy was 0.38 behind to take the bronze medal.

First-run leader Manuel Feller dropped to seventh as Austria failed to win a gold medal at a words for the first time since 1987.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UN ocean treaty talks resume with goal to save biodiversity
2
Blinken arrives for tour of Turkey's earthquake zone
3
Japanese bid farewell to beloved panda returning to China
4
Tunisia orders top European trade union official expelled
5
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top