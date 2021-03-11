X

Greek protesters attack police with firebombs at rally

A protester kicks a gas canister back to riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A protester kicks a gas canister back to riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
Extensive clashes have broken out between police and protesters in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city’s main university building

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Extensive clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city’s main university building.

Protesters threw firebombs at police after street clashes erupted near the city center. Police responded with tear gas and made multiple arrests. No injuries were reported.

The occupation, which had lasted for about three weeks, was to protest a decision by the center-right government to start police patrols of university campuses.

Despite lockdown restrictions, dozens of protest marches have taken place in Greek cities over the past month against the prospect of police gaining access to campuses. Police said approximately 8,000 people attended Thursday's rally in the northern Greek city.

A protester holds a molotov cocktail during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A protester holds a molotov cocktail during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

A protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A protester throws a stone at riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

A protester throws stones at riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A protester throws stones at riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Riot police detain a man during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Riot police detain a man during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

A protester holds stones as another one throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Extensive clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A protester holds stones as another one throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Extensive clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Protesters take part in rally in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Protesters take part in rally in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city's main university building. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Credit: Giannis Papanikos

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.