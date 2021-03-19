Greek police recover ancient statue of 'exceptional artwork'

The work was found in the possession of a man in the southern town of Corinth, who was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of seeking a buyer for the statue for the price of 100,000 euros ($119,000), police said.

An investigation is under way into how the piece came into his hands, and whether he had managed to contact potential buyers for it.

Photos released by the police showed the statue seemed to have been buried for a long time, and bore signs of damage from digging tools.

It is illegal to own, buy, sell or excavate antiquities in Greece without a permit.