Greek militant on hunger strike suffers kidney failure

Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the November 17 group, began the protest on Jan. 8, arguing that a prison transfer in December occurred in violation of his rights as an inmate.

November 17, which mixed Marxism with nationalism, killed 23 people, including U.S., British and Turkish diplomats, between 1975 and 2000. It was eradicated following a string of arrests in 2002 and subsequent convictions.