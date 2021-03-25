Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade

The Greek independence revolt started in the Mani region of the southern Peloponnese peninsula in 1821 and continued for years without official foreign support, with the Greeks gradually becoming riven by dissent and infighting. In 1827, with the revolution almost squashed, the war fleets of Britain, Russia and France intervened to destroy a Turkish-Egyptian fleet in the Bay of Navarino, in the western Peloponnese.

This crucial blow enabled the Greeks to fight on and eventually gain independence in 1830.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis kicked off Thursday’s celebrations attending the raising of the Greek flag on the Acropolis.

“Two centuries ago, a handful of determined fighters within and outside Greece, raised the banner of independence. They set in motion a process the end of which not even they themselves could have dreamed of. With the help of their allies, they fought heroically and won their freedom,” Mitsotakis said in a speech.

Throughout Greece’s history as an independent nation “we have lived through moments of triumph and of pain. Wise decisions, but also great mistakes,” he said. “But in all of humanity’s great tribulations our land was always on the right side of history.”

Mitsotakis noted that this year’s Independence Day was “unique, but also different, as it finds us in the final battle with the pandemic. With great difficulties, but with victory now visible. Besides, our national vaccination campaign is named Freedom.”

Despite being under lockdown-type measures since early November, Greece has seen spiraling coronavirus infections, with record numbers of patients intubated in intensive care units and dozens of daily deaths. Hospitals are strained to their limits, with many ICUs at capacity. As of Wednesday evening, the overall pandemic death toll had reached 7,649 and there were about 245,000 total confirmed infections in the country of around 11 million.

Warplanes and military helicopters will conduct a flyby over central Athens during the parade, including French Rafale fighter jets, several of which Greece is buying as part of a major arms procurement program.

Main avenues throughout central Athens were shut down, while thousands of police were deployed and seven planned protests and rallies were banned.

Members of the Presidential Guard raising the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill as Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, third left, and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, second left, attend the ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, Pool) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Members of the Presidential Guard raising the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill as Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attend the ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, Pool) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, Pool) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, centre, walks atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, Pool) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis walks atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, Pool) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Members of the Presidential Guard raising the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill during the ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, Pool) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill after the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, Pool) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Members of the Greek Army prepare for the parade in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis