Greek far-left hit man on hunger strike denied jail move

The center-right government denies it violated transfer regulations.

“Mr. Koufodinas is demanding privileged treatment outside legal norms,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters in an online briefing. “The state does not negotiate with convicts and will not relinquish its sovereign right to how to detain them. (He) has the ability to end the hunger strike and exercise the legal options at his disposal.”

About 2,500 people held a peaceful protest in support of Koufodinas through central Athens late Monday. About as many demonstrators held a similar peaceful march through the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The leftwing Initiative for Prisoners' Rights group accused the government of engaging in “a ritual execution of a prisoner ... simply for reasons of family revenge and to impose the dogma or law and order.”

The rights group warned that Koufodinas' life is “hanging from a thread” because of his hunger strike and refusal to take liquids.

Koufodinas has staged another three hunger strikes in recent years, which he concluded after getting what he was seeking — including, in 2015, a demand not to be sent to the prison he is now asking to be transferred to.

November 17, which mixed Marxism with nationalism, killed 23 people between 1975 and 2000. It was eradicated following a string of arrests in 2002 and subsequent convictions.

About 2,500 protesters demonstrate peacefully, outside the Greek parliament, central Athens, in support of Dimitris Koufodinas a leading member of the armed extreme-left group November 17, who is on hunger strike, on Monday, March 1, 2021. Greece's government says it will not intervene to grant a prison-transfer demand by a convicted militant group gunman who has been on hunger strike for more than seven weeks, triggering public protests as well as arson attacks. The banner reads in Greek: "Hunger Striker". (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

