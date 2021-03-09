Greek court declines speedy action on jailed hunger striker

Dimitris Koufodinas, the main hit man for the now-defunct November 17 group, is on the 60th day of his hunger strike, as a result of which he suffered kidney failure last week. The 63-year-old is being treated in intensive care at a hospital in Lamia, some 215 kilometers (130 miles) north of Athens.

Sympathizers have staged a series of arson and vandalism attacks in recent days, while several protest marches have been staged in Athens and elsewhere to support Koufodinas' demands.