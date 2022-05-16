Greek court convicts helicopter pilot of UK wife's killing

After abandoning the house invasion scenario, Anagnostopoulos claimed that Crouch died following an altercation between the couple over the infant's care. Prosecutors maintained that he intentionally suffocated her while she was asleep.

The civil aviation pilot and flight instructor had initially told police that armed robbers broke into the house at night, binding and gagging him and his wife in their bedroom while the baby slept. The incident shocked the nation and prompted authorities to announce a 300,000-euro ($365,000) reward for information about the crime.