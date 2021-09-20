Greek authorities begin moving migrants into new camp

On Sunday night, a small blaze broke out in the old camp, with authorities saying the flames were limited to abandoned structures in one section of the camp. No injuries were reported.

Greece’s eastern Aegean islands like Samos, which lie close to the Turkish coast, have been one of the preferred routes into the European Union for people fleeing poverty and conflict in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

But Greece’s conservative government has been cracking down on migration, increasing patrols along its land and sea borders and making clear it doesn't want to accept any more asylum-seekers. Authorities have been particularly alarmed at the prospect of an increase in Afghans attempting to reach Europe after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said Greece was following developments in Afghanistan “with particular attention.”

Speaking during a meeting with ambassadors from EU countries in Athens, Mitarachi said that “our country will not be a gateway for flows of illegal migrants to Europe and will continue to follow the policy of protecting decisively the external borders of the EU.”

Caption Security personnel check migrants upon their arrival at the new closed monitored facility in Zervou village, on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The transfer of the migrants to the new, €43 million ($50 million) facility began Monday and be completed by Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Svarnias) Credit: Michael Svarnias Credit: Michael Svarnias

