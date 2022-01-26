Greek army helps remove vehicles on snow-plagued road

The snowstorm however, rekindled debate over the location of Istanbul Airport — one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s megaprojects – that replaced Ataturk International Airport as the city’s main airport when it opened in 2019.

Critics say the new airport’s location near Black Sea is not suitable for an airfield. It also has no metro service, making access difficult, and no nearby hotels to accommodate stranded passengers. On Tuesday, hundreds of stranded passengers staged a protest at the airport chanting: “We need (a) hotel!”

In Greece, many city streets were still impassable on Wednesday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered a “personal and sincere apology” to the stranded drivers during a Cabinet meeting, but he blamed the road's private operators for mishandling the reaction to the storm.

In Turkey, the snowstorm led to recriminations, with members of Erdogan’s government and the opposition-run municipality trading blame for the chaos while praising their own disaster management efforts.

Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular opposition politician touted as a possible rival to Erdogan in elections slated for 2023, offered an apology on Wednesday to the thousands of people for their “suffering” on Istanbul’s roads. He rejected criticism, however, for meeting the British ambassador for dinner during the crisis.

