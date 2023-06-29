BreakingNews
Monroe takes next step toward allowing 219-home Stonybrook development
Greece's left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, stepping down after crushing election defeat

29 minutes ago
Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras has announced his decision to step down after a crushing election defeat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, announced his decision Thursday to step down after a crushing election defeat.

Tsipras, 48, served as Greece's prime minister from 2015 to 2019 during politically tumultuous years as the country struggled to remain in the euro zone and end a series of international bailouts.

In Sunday’s general election, Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party received just under 18% percent of the vote while the winning New Democracy party topped 40%. Tsipras is expected to stay on as leader until his successor is elected by the party membership.

