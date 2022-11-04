Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

Last month a Greek parliamentary committee investigated Androulakis' surveillance but its overall conclusions remain classified.

Lenaers, a Dutch European lawmaker, said the Greek parliament's investigation “(uncovered) only few facts and did not hear from all the relevant witnesses.”

“The final committee report should be made public,” he told a press conference.

’T Veld said her committee had not found definite proof of who used Predator and why.

“And we will not find that proof as long as the authorities are not willing to share official information with us,” she said, but added: “Everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.”

In ’t Veld also charged that Greek authorities hadn't made much of an effort to investigate the use of the spyware.

“On the contrary, most relevant information has been classified,” she said. “This matter must be urgently and fully clarified before” Greece's next parliamentary election, scheduled for mid-2023.

Developed by Israel’s NSO Group, Pegasus can breach mobile phones and extract text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. It's marketed as a tool against crime but many cases have been discovered of countries using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.

In Europe, cybersleuths have found traces of Pegasus or other spyware in Poland, Hungary and Spain, as well as Greece and Cyprus.