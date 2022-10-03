BreakingNews
Quadruple homicide trial jury selection under way in new Butler County super courtroom
journal-news logo
X

Greece: Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
Police in Greece say a 41-year-old Tunisian man has been arrested for alleged disorderly behavior on a commercial flight that prompted the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 41-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Monday for alleged disorderly behavior on a commercial flight that prompted the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said.

The suspect had been traveling on a Tunisair flight from Istanbul to Tunis. Greek police detained him after the plane landed.

Police later said that he was traveling on false documents and that he had a prior drug-related conviction in Greece.

The man, who as charged with disrupting the safety of public transport, was due to appear in court Tuesday.

In Other News
1
Insider Q&A: Privacy advocate sees growing public alarm
2
Kenya 'effectively' lifts ban on genetically modified crops
3
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
4
Report: Mexico continued to use spyware against activists
5
Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top