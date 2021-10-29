Greece: Unclear fate for rescued ship carrying 400 migrants

The official said a formal request was to be made to Turkey to take back the ship and its passengers, who meanwhile were expected to be temporarily sheltered in a Greek port. He said it had left from Turkey, and therefore under a 2016 migrant agreement between Ankara and the European Union, Turkey should take it back.

A photograph posted by the coast guard showed scores of people, mostly men, standing in groups on the deck of a small, battered-looking freighter.

The coast guard said the ship had been heading for Italy. Using a large vessel capable of carrying several hundred people would mark a shift in smugglers' tactics.

The last time a vessel carrying several hundred migrants was located in Greece was in 2014, again off Crete. The 77-meter (250-foot) Baris cargo ship ran into trouble in international waters with nearly 600 people on board and was towed by a Greek naval frigate to the Cretan port of Ierapetra. The passengers, mostly Syrians, told officials they had paid smugglers up to $6,000 apiece for a passage from Turkey to Italy.

Crammed into flimsy dinghies, almost 1 million people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa crossed from the Turkish coast to the Greek islands in 2015. The 2016 EU-Turkey agreement was meant to prevent that from happening again.

