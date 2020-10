Greece, Turkey wrangle over military games in eastern Med

The spat has led to warships from the two sides facing off in the area, leading to fears of open conflict.

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said both Greece and Turkey were canceling military exercises scheduled for this week on each other’s national holidays, and described the move as “steps in the right direction, they help reduce the risks of incidents and accidents.”

But Petsas said Monday that hours after that statement was made, Turkey issued a new maritime safety warning, known as a Navtex, announcing a military exercise during Greece’s Oct. 28 holiday.

The day marks the anniversary of Oct. 28, 1940, when Greece rejected an ultimatum by Italy to allow Axis forces to enter Greece, thus marking Greece’s official entry into World War II.

The government spokesman also said Turkey had issued a Navtex for more research to be carried out in an area “covering sections of the Greek continental shelf" south of the Greek island of Rhodes.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, welcomes his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov before their meeting in Athens, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The talks of the two diplomats are focus on the situation between Greece and Turkey as the neighbour country announced late Saturday that it is extending by one week a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has caused tensions with Greece. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Credit: Costas Baltas

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, welcomes his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov before their meeting in Athens, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The talks of the two diplomats are focussed on the situation between Greece and Turkey as the neighbour country announced late Saturday that it is extending by one week a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has caused tensions with Greece. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) Credit: Costas Baltas Credit: Costas Baltas