Greece toughens restrictions on unvaccinated as cases spike

All public and private sector employees will also have to display negative tests twice a week to enter their workplaces, instead of once as is now the case.

Plevris said police inspections for breaches of the new restrictions would be stepped up, with business owners facing higher fines, starting from 5,000 euros ($5,800). The government will also launch a new public awareness campaign on vaccinations, sending text messages to people who haven't been inoculated.

As of Friday, all inoculated adults will be able to register for booster shots if six months have elapsed.

Overall, the European Union nation of 11 million has registered 750,000 COVID-19 infections and 16,000 deaths.

Caption A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, reads a book at a kiosk in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Greek Health Minister will announce new measures against pandemic after Greece reached new record of daily cases with 5,449 on Monday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

