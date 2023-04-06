Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits

Panagiotopoulos, speaking in Parliament on the eve of Reznikov’s visit, said Greece would not provide any military assistance that could compromise its own defense, and stressed that major arms procurement plans remain unchanged despite a recent thaw in tension with neighbor and fellow NATO member Turkey.

German-made Leopard tanks, the minister said, could not be provided.

“The rumors are running rampant: That we will send fighter jets, and S-300s, and this and that. For goodness' sake,” he told lawmakers. “We give what we can give, but nothing that would weaken in the slightest our own defense capabilities given our own national security challenges.”

Reznikov said Greece had offered assistance to Ukraine to better integrate its navy with NATO.

“After this war, after the victory of Ukraine in this war, together with our partners we will continue to develop our defense capability,” Reznikov said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

