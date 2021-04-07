Greece to reopen schools using self-test kits for COVID-19

Priority for the home tests is initially being given to teachers and high school students aged 16-18, as authorities announced plans to reopen high schools for students in the final three grades starting April 12. Students and teachers returning to school will be required to use the test kits twice weekly.

Greece has been under lockdown-type restrictions since early November and schools have been shut for most of the time since then, although they briefly reopened for a few weeks earlier this year. Only special education schools have remained open throughout.