Greece: Thousands march on anniversary of student uprising

In 1973, the military regime in power in Greece since 1967 sent police and troops to crush student-led pro-democracy protests centered in the Athens Polytechnic. Officers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators and bystanders, and an army tank smashed through the gates of the Polytechnic, behind which many students had gathered.

At least 20 people are believed to have been killed, although the exact death toll of the November 1973 events has never been definitively determined.

The uprising was followed by a putsch within the junta, bringing even more hard-line officers to power. Democracy was restored in Greece in July 1974 after the dictatorship collapsed in the face of a Turkish invasion of Cyprus, provoked by the junta's own machinations aiming to unite the island with Greece.

