Greece: Tear gas fired during protest of vaccine mandate

Vaccinations already were made mandatory for rescue personnel employed by the country's Fire Service, which began transferring non-vaccinated members of its rescue service to other departments this week.
The Greek government is worried that slowing vaccination rates will hurt the country’s economic recovery after a steep recession last year caused by lockdowns and the pandemic's impact on the tourism industry.
Roughly 45% of the country’s population has received two vaccine doses, according to daily public health data.
Greek police use tear gas to disperse anti-vaccine protesters during a rally at Syntagma square, central Athens, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Thousands of people protested against Greek government's measures to curb rising COVID-19 infections and drive up vaccinations in the country where almost 50% of Greeks and country residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
