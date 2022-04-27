Greece taps bond markets after sovereign upgrade

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the money was raised with a yield of 2.4% ‒ up from the 2% yield in 2020 when the bond was first issued.

The latest auction took place amid “uncertainty and a deterioration of conditions in the global bond market,” the minister said. “The uncertainty is caused by geopolitical developments, the ongoing health and energy crises and the significant increase in inflation, as well as the shift by central banks toward a more restrictive monetary policy.”