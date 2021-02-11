Greece seeks Gulf allies to counter tension with Turkey

“It is natural for Greece to seek out this type of cooperation ... multidimensional challenges in our wider neighborhood make it necessary,” he said at the start of the meetings.

Athens and Ankara recently restarted long-stalled talks aimed at resolving their maritime disputes. But Greece has continued plans to modernize its military and in recent months has stepped up armed forces cooperation with France, Egypt, Israel and others.

George Pagoulatos, director-general of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, an Athens-based think tank, said Greece was hoping to exploit its position as a longstanding member of the EU and NATO to build alliances.

“The participant countries share a support of the territorial status quo and United Nations maritime law, and opposition to border revisionism, religious radicalization, and Turkey’s expansionist role in the eastern Mediterranean,” Pagoulatos, told the AP.

Turkey argues that Greek islands around its coastline should not be included in calculating maritime areas for oil-and-gas exploitation, claiming that it has been unfairly excluded from its fair share of the region’s natural resources. Athens maintains that the decades-old dispute should be resolved through negotiations or at an international court, and has accused Turkey of using its military superiority to try and pressure Greece to make concessions.

Theodora Tongas in Athens contributed.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, left, Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Emirati Minister of State for International Cooperation, centrer and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, speak during a meeting , in Athens, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi, Emirati Minister of State for International Cooperation, takes part in meeting, in Athens, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.